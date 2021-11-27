Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Given New $49.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

