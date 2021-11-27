Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €28.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARL. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €28.96 ($32.91) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1 year high of €29.90 ($33.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is €26.53 and its 200 day moving average is €22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.36.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

