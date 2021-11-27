Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $353.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

