AceD (ACED) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,510.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $38,524.24 and approximately $1,510.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

