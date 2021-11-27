Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $4.45 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,273.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.74 or 0.07454333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.89 or 0.00349878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.80 or 0.01014851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00084619 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.88 or 0.00412496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00430054 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

