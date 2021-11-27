Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

