adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.