Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Makes New Investment in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 349,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,655,000. IDT makes up approximately 13.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 98,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.20. IDT Co. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 43.25%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

