Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADYEY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. Adyen has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

