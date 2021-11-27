Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADYEY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,404.00.

Shares of ADYEY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. 265,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. Adyen has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

