Agora (NASDAQ:API) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agora presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. Agora has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of -0.18.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agora will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.