AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of RERE opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92. AiHuiShou International has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,278,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $5,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $7,476,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $5,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

