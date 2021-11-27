Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

