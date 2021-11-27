Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DETNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Danske downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DETNF remained flat at $$33.46 during trading hours on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

