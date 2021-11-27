Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 680,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,761 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKTS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,619 shares of company stock valued at $293,743. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.