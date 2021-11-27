Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.13. 145,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,142. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $7,699,071. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.