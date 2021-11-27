Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.
ALRM traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.13. 145,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,142. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $7,699,071. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.