Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,288.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $133.35 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $131.22 and a 1 year high of $278.92. The firm has a market cap of $361.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

