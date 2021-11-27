Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 30.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 25.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 122.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the first quarter worth $60,000.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

