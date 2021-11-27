Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CAO Sells $118,768.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $118,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 924,593 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after buying an additional 438,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 361,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKT. Barclays reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.