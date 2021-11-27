Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 125,280.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALSN stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.