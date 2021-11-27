Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,861.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,710.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

