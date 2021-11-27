Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,851.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,673.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

