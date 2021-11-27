Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,851.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,673.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

