Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

