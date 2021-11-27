Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Stock Price Down 38.5%

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR)’s share price dropped 38.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMAR)

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.