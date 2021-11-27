Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,412.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,407.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.