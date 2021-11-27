American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $18,718,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.48 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

