Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Americas Silver (TSE:USA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Desjardins in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

USA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.84.

TSE:USA opened at C$1.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

