Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 145,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,477,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $201.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.