Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.75. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 48,419 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$134.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

