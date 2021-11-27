Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings of $4.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the highest is $4.66. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $21.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $25.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.11.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $359.30 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.44. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

