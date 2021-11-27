Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AVAL remained flat at $$5.16 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0212 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

