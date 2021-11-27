Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post $6.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce $6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $9.39. REGENXBIO reported earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $5.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.97) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 263,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

