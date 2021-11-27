Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

