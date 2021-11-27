Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.76. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.67. 1,337,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 87,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 219.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 284,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 195,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $37,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.