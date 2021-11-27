Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 615,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,050. The stock has a market cap of $385.36 million, a P/E ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

