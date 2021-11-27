Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SOLO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,298. The stock has a market cap of $345.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.58. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 122,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

