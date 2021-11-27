Analysts Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.89 Million

Brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post sales of $233.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.78 million. Knowles reported sales of $243.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $867.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $866.58 million to $867.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KN. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. 711,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,046. Knowles has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

