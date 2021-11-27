Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $119.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.12 million to $126.20 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $460.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.89 million to $466.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $506.07 million, with estimates ranging from $460.93 million to $535.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

DOC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $7,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.