Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.54. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.
Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,189. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.
About Teekay LNG Partners
Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
