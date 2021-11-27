Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.54. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGP. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,189. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

