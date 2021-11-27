Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $440.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.60 million and the highest is $441.82 million. Titan International posted sales of $326.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

TWI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 319,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,240. The company has a market cap of $468.47 million, a P/E ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

