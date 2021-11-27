Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $69.50

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

BIGC opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $87,896.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

