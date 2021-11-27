Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Price Target at €151.13

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €151.13 ($171.73).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €128.40 ($145.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €134.39. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a one year high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

