Analysts Set Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $47.83

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

BASE opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.73.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

