Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Price Target at $61.50

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
General Mills stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. 1,704,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,015. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
