Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Price Target at $61.50

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,540,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. 1,704,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,015. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.