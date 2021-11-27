Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $69.33

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.66. 87,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,118. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

