Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Price Target at $195.67

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.67.

ASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $11.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.75. 26,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $148.67 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

