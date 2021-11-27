Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) PT at $50.22

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 905,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,905. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

