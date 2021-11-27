Analysts Set Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Price Target at €12.87

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.87 ($14.63).

KCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($16.82) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

ETR KCO traded down €0.45 ($0.51) on Monday, reaching €9.80 ($11.13). 768,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €6.41 ($7.28) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.39. The stock has a market cap of $977.05 million and a PE ratio of 2.21.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

