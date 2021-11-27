Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Target Price at $2,016.93

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,016.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $14.29 on Friday, reaching $1,258.71. 464,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,565.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,587.45. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,244.00 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.