Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Target Price at $2,016.93

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,016.93.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
